Surfside spiral

Photo: supplied

Runners enjoy sun and sea while participating in the Brighton Backyard Ultra, "Running in Paradise" event last weekend. 106 athletes took part in the challenge to see how many under one-hour 6.7km loops they could run.

Last year’s winner Tom Turtle once again took the top spot, running 29 loops, close to 200km.

First female was Lydia Pattillo who completed 20 loops, more than 130km.

Race director Scott Weatherall said the event raised $3250 for the King’s High School cross-country team.

A barbecue raised funds for the Brighton Pump Track Project and runners also donated more than 40 pairs of shoes to the Dunedin Night Shelter.

“Whether you set a new personal best or simply took part, every runner inspires us.

"This event is built on attitude, passion and gratitude and that is why we do it,” Weatherall said.