Athletes cheerful winners

Members of the University of Otago cheerleading team Dynasty celebrate their win at Auckland’s Spring Carnival on September 14. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A crisp routine, fierce focus and trust delivered a double triumph for local athletes.

The University of Otago cheerleading team Dynasty is celebrating victory at the Spring Carnival in Auckland last month.

Club president Ruby Chadd said the team won its category and also won the University Grand Champions prize.

The team competed in the university non-tumble category, with a routine of 1min 45sec.

"We have like opening baskets, main stunts, pyramid and dance ... any high schools or universities have to do a 30-second chant and we use megaphones, signs and we yell."

The team benefited from newly appointed head coach Grace White, of Eclipse Cheerleading.

White used her experience to design a new pyramid and refine motions and transitions.

The team trains twice a-week for two and a-half hours, with extra sessions before competitions.

With 21 athletes in the team, they were all “really good mates”.

When team members are “flying through the air” there is a level of trust not found in other sports, she said.

"Because someone's life is literally in your hands.

"And our flyers love them, because they trust us."

Chadd performs as a base and is impressed by team "flyers" who stay cheerful even in the air.

"They will fall metres towards the ground, we will catch them and you don’t see their smile drop."

Historically, Dynasty has been undefeated in its division winning the South Island Showoffs 2022, Alpine Classic 2022 and Cheerfest 2023.

They were also undefeated in the University 1/2 non-tumble division at New Zealand Majors 2024 and Super Nationals 2024.

The club also has a recreational team, the Knights, who train once a-week.

"Knights is more just low commitment and for fun."

The club will now begin to wind down for the rest of the year.

"Because we don't really like to do anything during exams, just because it's not very fair.

"Then we come back in February for open training and then we will do tryouts."

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz