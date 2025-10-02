Road to be closed nights for resurfacing

This section of Cumberland St/SH1, between Gordon St and Andersons Bay Rd, will be subject to night-time closures from next week for road resurfacing. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Cumberland St/State Highway 1 in central Dunedin will be subject to a series of night-time closures from next week as road resurfacing work takes place.

An NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokesperson said in a statement, the stretch of southbound Cumberland St/SH1 between the Gordon St and Andersons Bay Rd intersections would be affected, as parts of the road surface were dug up and reinstated with new asphalt.

The closures will be in effect for up to 10 nights, closing at 7.30pm and reopening at 6am the following day, starting on Sunday.

A detour will be available for light vehicles via Jervois St, Princes St, King Edward St, Hillside Rd and Andersons Bay Rd.

For heavy vehicles, the detour will be via the Jetty St overbridge, Wharf St, Strathallan St and Andersons Bay Rd.

Those operating overweight and overdimension vehicles should refer to their permits.

Uneven surfaces, temporary speed restrictions and side road closures will be in place throughout the duration of the work.

Parking within the work site is prohibited, except where temporary access has been provided.

Access to businesses will continue but sometimes driveway access may be restricted. The BP service station on Cumberland St can be accessed as normal, but customers exiting the service station will be directed to Wolseley St.

"As much as we can, we will minimise the impact on adjacent residents and businesses, as well as the travelling public, however there will be some level of noise, in addition to the traffic disruption. We thank people in advance for their patience as this necessary work is carried out," the spokesperson said.

Weather conditions and completion requirements may delay the start and duration of this work. If so, an update will be provided. — Allied Media