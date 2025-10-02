Bank restoration groundwork laid

Waikouaiti District Museum Society treasurer Shirley McKewen inspects a balcony installed in 1927 that the centre aims to remove. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

As plans for restoration work progresses, The Star reporter Sam Henderson explores the history of a rare example of early settler banking.

An iconic building is slowly resurfacing as efforts to restore and preserve it progress.

The former Bank of New Zealand building in Waikouaiti is one of few early banks that has an interior virtually unchanged since it opened in 1869.

Situated on the corner of Main Rd and Kildare St, the bank was a key location for gold prospectors, traders and farmers to keep their earnings safe during the early years of European settlement.

The bank has been managed by the Waikouaiti District Museum Society since the 1960s and housed the museum until the development of the Waikouaiti Coast Heritage Centre which opened in 2021.

An early photograph of the former Bank of New Zealand building at Waikouaiti shows how it looked when first built, prior to alterations in 1927. PHOTO: WAIKOUAITI COAST HERITAGE CENTRE

Society treasurer Shirley McKewen said work to restore the facade to its original form was progressing.

The society aimed to remove a veranda installed in 1927 that was not part of the original plans for the building.

Heritage New Zealand initially resisted altering the later addition to the building, but promises to engage the local community helped sway them.

"They agreed we would do a community survey and twice as many people wanted the veranda removed as left.

A bank managers desk has been preserved with example items from an earlier era. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

"So they agreed that we would go ahead and remove it."

The hurdle now was fundraising to undertake the project.

"We are getting up to that point of removing the veranda, but it is a big cost.”

The veranda was only part of a project likely to be up to $1 million once stonework, joinery and waterproofing across the exterior were included.

A banking counter dates from the opening of the building in 1869. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

“It's going to be quite expensive to do that and to repair all the front of the building,” Mrs McKewen said.

A recent project was securing one of the building’s brick chimneys with a steel bank installed by Zeal Steel.

Although the society was a small volunteer-run organisation, it was committing to progressing with its plans to return the bank to its original appearance.

“If we don’t restore the building, nobody else is going to do it,” Mrs McKewen said.

To halt foundation settlement, buttresses were added to the south wall in 1927. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

The society received some funds towards restoration from the Grassroots Trust, Waikouaiti Coast Community Board and the Dunedin City Council heritage fund.

It still required further funds and was open to donations.

It would also seek to raise funds at its planned Labour Weekend plant sale.

Local banking history

The former Bank of New Zealand branch at Waikouaiti was among the first designed by architect Robert Arthur Lawson.

An original Milners’ "thief resisting" safe is still in place at the former bank. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Lawson’s work is visible across the region, including landmarks such as First Church and Larnach Castle.

The Waikouaiti Herald reported in April 1869 that during laying of the foundation stone, a copy of the newspaper, some coins and a scroll providing details of the event were placed in a bottle and buried as a time capsule.

The bank was built in a solid Italian Renaissance style with light brown stone quarried from Pleasant Valley. Much of this was later covered in stucco during renovations in 1927.

Inside, the bank retains details that would have been familiar to gold-rush settlers making a deposit.

The building blended business with domestic life as beyond the public banking chamber it became the bank manager’s family home.

The society aims to remove a veranda added in the 1920s. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

A weatherboard wing held a kitchen and wash-house where coal ranges hissed and linen met the boards.

Out back a separate shed doubled as a small dairy, so the resident manager could milk a house cow before opening the doors.

Although superficial alterations were made in the late 1920s, the banking chamber still contains the original counter, illustrating mid-19th-century banking.

The BNZ branch closed in the 1960s and the building was donated to the Waikouaiti Early Settlers Association.

— Visit wchc.org.nz to give towards restoration of the former BNZ building.