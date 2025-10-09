Electors urged to get their votes in soon

With just days to go until the polls close, Dunedin City Council electoral officer Anthony Morton is reminding electors who have not yet returned their voting papers to do so as soon as possible this week.

In a statement, Mr Morton said "if electors haven’t already sent in their voting papers, now is the time to complete and return them".

To be counted, voting papers must be received by noon on Saturday, election day.

Tuesday was the last recommended day to return any voting papers by post.

From now, electors should return them via one of the orange voting bins located around the city or drop them into the electoral office at the Civic Centre in the Octagon.

Voting bin locations are listed at the front of the candidate profile booklet included in the voter packs, and online at www.dunedin.govt.nz/vote

If electors are not yet enrolled to vote, have not received their voting papers or have damaged or spoilt them, it is not too late — they can still cast a special vote.

Special voting facilities are available in the Civic Centre.

People can call in from Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5pm, and also on Saturday morning.

However, for a special vote to count, the elector must be enrolled on or before Friday.

Deputy electoral officer Robyn Dillon said if voting seemed daunting because there were so many candidates to choose from, voters did not need to feel overwhelmed.

"You don’t need to rank everyone, and you don’t need to select candidates for every available position on council or community board.

"Just rank the people you want to see elected.

"If you don’t rate them, don’t rank them."

While the council is urging people not to leave voting until the very last minute, there will be a "drive and drop" voting option in the Octagon on Saturday morning.

"Traffic management will be in place so you don’t need to worry about finding a park and coming inside to vote — our elections team members can collect your papers directly from your vehicle," Ms Dillon said.

"But if you can, please get your votes in sooner rather than later."

Election results will be available on the DCC website late afternoon on Saturday. — Allied Media