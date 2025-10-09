Volunteers needed

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is calling on people in Otago to step up and volunteer for the charity’s Pink Ribbon Street Appeal, to be held next Friday and Saturday.

It is the foundation’s longest-running fundraiser, and it could not happen without the thousands of volunteers around the country who donate their time to collect donations.

More volunteers in the region are still needed for two-hour collection shifts across the two days.

Foundation chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said local support was desperately needed for the charity’s work to continue.

"Giving up just two hours of your time is a small act that has a massive impact."

Each year, about 235 women are diagnosed with breast cancer across Otago and Southland. The money raised from the funds ground-breaking research, life-saving education campaigns, and critical patient support.

Sign up to collect for the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal at pinkribbonvolunteer.org.nz

Registrations close at noon on Thursday. — Allied Media