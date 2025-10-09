Heritage Homes open for viewing

Cargill’s Castle Trust members join co-owner of Dunedin historic home "The Argoed", Natalie Lucas, for a visit to the site ahead of next weekend’s Heritage Homes Open Day event. Pictured are (from left) trustee Mike Ward, trust chairman Steven de Graaf, Mrs Lucas, and trustee David Kiddey. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

A selection of Dunedin’s historic homes and interesting buildings will open their doors to visitors next weekend.

The Cargill’s Castle Trust Heritage Homes Open Day will run from 11am-4pm next Sunday, October 19, and will cover privately-owned historic homes, from Dunedin North to Mosgiel, along with one modern "passive" house.

Also featured will be a chance to visit the new chapel at St Hilda’s Collegiate and view other developments at the school.

Cargill’s Castle Trust chairman Steven de Graaf said the popular fundraiser was a chance for people to visit 11 intriguing homes and buildings not usually open to the public.

"It is also fascinating to see what can be done with old buildings."

Among those opening their doors will be Natalie and Melvyn Lucas, owners of historic central Dunedin home "The Argoed", where they live with their four children.

Mrs Lucas said the large late-1880s home was set over two levels and comprised an impressive staircase, six bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, several fireplaces, an enclosed veranda, library, formal dining room, drawing room, study and a "family room".

"The house includes many original features throughout," she said.

The Cargill’s Castle Trust will hold a fundraising Heritage Homes Open Day tour of some of Dunedin’s most fascinating historic homes and buildings next weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

According to local author Mervyn Smith’s history of the area, Montpellier — The Dunedin Cattlemarket Reserve and the Township of Montpellier, the land for the house was bought in November 1888 by George Hill Mackisack, who obtained his building plans from RA Lawson.

As Mr Lawson left for Australia in May, 1890, The Argoed (Welsh for "By the Wood") may have been one of his last projects in Dunedin.

The home has been occupied by many families over the years, at one time being used as a boarding house, and later as a Bed & Breakfast.

The Lucas family bought The Argoed in March and plan to begin extensive renovations next month.

Mr de Graaf said the Cargill’s Castle Trust was very grateful to the Lucas family and other generous Dunedin residents who had agreed to open their homes for viewing.

All proceeds from the event will go towards critical ongoing stabilisation work at Cargill’s Castle.

Tickets are available via humanitix.com, the Cargill’s Castle website, or at Nichols Garden Centre, 51 Timaru St.

