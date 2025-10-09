Fishy festivities

Thousands sampled ocean delights while avoiding the rain. Photos: Gerard O'Brien

The Port Chalmers Seafood Festival welcomed more than 2000 people to experience entertainment and fresh fare at the Port Otago cruise ship terminal on Saturday.

Harbour Rugby Club president Brian Greer flips paua patties as part of a club fundraiser.

From pāua patties to whitebait fritters, clam chowder to smoked salmon bites, there was a generous spread of kaimoana to enjoy.

Alba Salvesen, 2, enjoys an ice cream with her dad, Hamish Salvesen, of Normanby.

National treasure Suzy Cato as well as local entertainers Rainbow Rosalind and Melody the Mermaid delighted children.

Local acts including Bulletproof Convertible, Ed & The Shadow Boys and the O-Taiko Drumming Ensemble kept the crowd buzzing.

Celebrity chef Nadia Lim offers useful advice during a masterclass.

Demonstrations by celebrity chef Nadia Lim and food writer Nici Wickes offered practical tips for turning fresh ingredients into tasty meals.

Allied Media photographer Gerard O’Brien captured all the colour at the portside event.