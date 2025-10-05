New South Dunedin library popular

A special feature of South Dunedin Community Library is the Taupuni Oro recording studio, where the local community will be able to record and publish audio projects. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The community is embracing the newly-opened South Dunedin Community Library, checking out thousands of items in just its first few days of operation.

On Saturday, opening day, 767 items were checked out, and on its first official day of normal operation, the library issued 1551 items — ranging from children’s books to adult fiction, history, items from the Te Ao Māori Collection, DVDs, CDs and magazines.

Dunedin City and South Dunedin Libraries manager Lynn Vare was delighted with the attractive, flexible new facility and the community response to it.

"The South Dunedin Community Library is full of about 23,000 lovely new books, and great collections of other items, as well as having fantastic community spaces," Ms Vare said.

"The opening at the weekend was lovely, and it’s exciting to have the public coming in to enjoy the space."

The library is staffed by a team of 12 — five existing library staff and seven new staff, led by South Dunedin librarian Amanda Corrigan.

The new South Dunedin Community Library children’s section features the "Story Tree", designed by local artist Michael Tuffrey, as a welcoming place for children to enjoy stories. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Ms Corrigan said the library incorporated features and utilities with the community in mind, and "will make a huge difference for those living there".

"We consulted with the community on what they needed and expected at the facility, and it will be wonderful for them to finally experience it."

The South Dunedin Community Library is located at the Te Whata o Kaituna building complex, 148 King Edward St, and was developed by the Dunedin City Council in collaboration with Positive Property Ltd, mana whenua-owned organisation Aukaha, Baker Garden Architects and Naylor Love.

The exterior and interior art and design work, inspired by a cultural narrative written for South Dunedin by Dr Megan Pōtiki (Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou), was led by Aukaha-Mana Ahurea design leads Aroha Novak and Simon Kaan, with Kāi Tahu artists Ephraim Russell, Megan Brady, and Keri Whaitiri and Michel Tuffrey (Samoa, Rarotonga, Ma’ohi Tahiti).

The $22 million facility was designed according to Universal Design Principles and incorporates a DCC Service Centre, recording studio, maker space and bookable meeting rooms.

Ms Vare said the aim of having the maker space and recording studio was to provide opportunities for people in the community to learn a variety of new skills and technologies.

Dunedin City and South Dunedin Libraries manager Lynn Vare (left) and South Dunedin Library community programmes co-ordinator Roxanne Urwin soak up the atmosphere in the new library, which opened to the public at the weekend. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The first few months of operation would be a "bedding in" period for the South Dunedin Community Library facilities and staff, she said.

"At the moment, we are easing into it and finding out what the people want — it will be full steam ahead in the New Year."

Ms Vare said the library would be an amazing new space and hub for the community, and showcased the dedication of the many people who had advocated for a library space in South Dunedin for many years.

Community groups which had been part of the project over the years and helped inform the design of the library included South Dunedin Community Network, Disability Information Services, Dunedin Multicultural Council, The Seedling South Dunedin, South Dunedin Street Art Trail, Pacific Trust Otago, South Dunedin Street Festival, Red Cross, People First, Catholic Social Services, WEA, Workbridge, Dream South D, National Library, Disabled Person Assembly, Dementia Friendly Otago, The Straight Up Trust, Arai Te Uru Kokiri Centre, South Dunedin Business Association, Grey Power and Age Concern.

"We particularly acknowledge the efforts of the late Anne Turvey, former Dunedin City Councillor, who was a stalwart advocate for a South Dunedin Library for many years."

