Security guard racially abused and bitten in Dunedin store

A security guard was racially abused and bitten by an aggressive man who smashed up a shelf in a central Dunedin chemist, police say.

The 49-year-old was asked to leave the store after allegedly making racist comments towards the guard.

But he refused to go and instead became aggressive, knocking multiple items off a shelf, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

"As the male was being walked to the exit by security, he has bitten the security guard on the arm and attempted to punch him in the head," Sgt Lee said.

The man was arrested nearby.

He has been charged with assault and wilful damage and has been bailed to appear in court at a later date. - Allied Media