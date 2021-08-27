Friday, 27 August 2021

Christchurch lockdown photos: Day 10

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Fleur de Thier and her dog Gypsy wait outside SuperValue Lyttelton while her partner does the...
    Star News is your eyes on the streets of Christchurch during the lockdown.

    It may have been cold and wet but a few punters were seen out and about getting some exercise on Banks Peninsula today.

    A very quiet London St in Lyttelton.
    Ayla Cooper and Satori Cane from Diamond Harbour hit the pavement with their dog Evie.
    Karen Banwell and George Lockyear from Governors Bay take their deaf dog Maisy for a walk.
    The Governors Bay jetty is still closed after it was damaged in the 2011 earthquake. Fundraising...
    Road widening work on Dyers Pass Rd is on hold.
    Mist over Lyttelton this morning.
    Is that Tintin's best mate Snowy on Oxford St in Lyttelton?
    Photos: Geoff Sloan

     

