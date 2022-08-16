Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Cycle shop fire likely caused by bike battery

    ashburton.png

    Ashburton Volunteer Fire Brigade members outside Stoked Cycles on Burnett St. Photo: Supplied
    A faulty electric bike battery is suspected to have caused a fire that badly damaged Stoked Cycles in Ashburton.

    It is understood an eBike battery was charging when it began sparking and burst into flames.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to the bike shop on Burnett St last Monday about 12.30pm.

    Stoked Cycles staff were able to safely exit the building while the fire alarm sounded.

    Two crewed fire trucks responded to the incident, supported by additional crew, as black smoke billowed from the store’s front door.

    Photo: Supplied
    Ashburton volunteer chief fire officer Alan Burgess said a fire investigator had visited the scene and agreed the fire had likely started as a result of a faulty battery or charger.

    Burgess said the store had sustained ‘‘reasonable damage in the rear of the building where the fire started, in the workshop area.’’

    He said sprinklers inside the store were activated in response to the building’s fire alarm, and there was ‘‘heavy smoke damage and water damage through the rest of the store’’.

    Photo: Supplied
    He also said ‘‘a substantial amount of stock will be affected, either through smoke, heat, (or) water damage’’.

    Outside the building, one or two people were seen being treated with oxygen.

    Burgess said the treatment was for ‘minor’ smoke inhalation and was a precautionary measure.

    Overall, he said the fire was ‘‘handled pretty well’’ and the Ashburton volunteer fire crews who attended ‘‘managed to bring it all under control’’.

    Stoked Cycles have noted on their Facebook page that ‘‘Sadly we will be closed for the next wee while. Unfortunately, the shop has sustained some major damage after a fire today.’’

    -By Indi Roberts

    Ashburton Courier

