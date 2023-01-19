Stubble fire advice

Stubble fire . . . Landowners are urged to help stop unnecessary call outs for FENZ. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Stubble fires are triggering unwanted call outs by fire brigades across Canterbury.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) is experiencing an increase in calls to rural addresses where landowners are burning crop stubble after finishing harvest.

A majority of the call outs are false, and prompted by people seeing smoke or a fire and ringing 111.

FENZ Community Risk Manager Dean Harker says the false callouts can be reduced by landowners following a few quick easy steps.

These include following Federated Farmers recommended best practice protocol of informing effected parties, including neighbours, especially down wind, and FENZ.

‘‘This will assist in a reduction of false alarm calls from the public,’’ Mr Harker says.

FENZ has controlled burn banners that landowners can borrow and display in a highly visible location to inform members of the public that the fire/ burn off are controlled.

Mr Harker says these can requested by emailing canterburycrr@fireandemergency.nz.

The public can also play their part by making a quick phone call to (03) 341 0266 when they spot smoke or flames in rural Canterbury.

Mr Harker says this often meant volunteers weren’t called away from their places of work unnecessarily if it was a stubble fire.

He says while there is an Open Fire Season at the moment, fires should not be lit when the fire danger on the day may be elevated, including hot windy days.

‘‘Also ensure you have an adequate water source nearby should a fire get out of control.’’

More information, including if you can light a fire, can be found at FENZ website, checkitsalright.nz.

UPDATE!!

Canterbury fire risk likely to spike on Friday

18 January 2023

Cantabrians are being asked to take particular care not to spark an unwanted fire on Friday, as the fire danger is likely to rise sharply for a period, before the arrival of some forecast showers later in the day.

Fire and Emergency’s Community Risk Manager, Dean Harker, says his team are monitoring the factors which would underpin a decision to introduce fire restrictions in Canterbury. “We are not at that threshold yet, but some parts of Selwyn, Waimakariri and Christchurch are getting close.”

Vegetation becomes easier to ignite as it dries out so things like a spark from a mower blade hitting a stone, a hot vehicle exhaust parked in long grass, or an unattended camp stove can all cause a fire that will spread quickly.

Farmers should avoid burning stubble on Friday right across Canterbury on Friday for the same reason.

Some parts of the wider Canterbury region are already under restrictions so it’s best to refer to the www.checkitsalright.nz website to see whether it is OK to light fires and set off fireworks, as well as for general advice on outdoor fire safety.