Nine day, free music festival set to rock city

The line-up for a new free spring music festival in Christchurch has been announced.

The multi-venue Go Live! Festival will feature a range of shows and special events over nine days from Thursday, September 24.

Lyttelton legends The Eastern will kick off concerts in Victoria Square on Friday, September 25, along with Deep Water Creek and Adam Hattaway.

A raft of other performers - including One Waka, Dolphin Friendly, Katie Thompson, Mark Vanilau, Dillastrate, PRINS, Flip Grater, Dusty Hustle, Lil Chuck, The Settlers, The Ranchsliders and Hawaiian Maiden - will take the outdoor stage or appear at venues across the city.

"After a tough time, what better way to celebrate spring than with a new festival that brings together the greatest Christchurch sounds and performances,” Christchurch City Council events and arts manager Lucy Blackmore said.

"The Go Live! Festival will be a musical extravaganza where multiple styles intersect in a range of sets across the city, along with industry-focused seminars.

"Christchurch is certainly ready for a party and the festival provides the time and place. We are also thrilled to support our local artists after the Covid-19 pandemic has stymied everyone’s plans.

"We are ‘going live’ to reconnect our community and our amazing music scene post-lockdown.

"All three big shows in Victoria Square will be open to the public. However, the Go Live! Festival concerts at indoor venues will be ticketed because of space and age constraints.”

The festival will feature a mix of larger outdoor, all-ages concerts and smaller R18 shows at 12 Bar, Dux Central, A Rolling Stone, Grater Goods, Darkroom and Blue Smoke.

Free tickets will be available from Monday, August 24, at the What’s On Christchurch website.

The festival will officially open on Thursday, September 24, at Tūranga with a special industry session - How to Market and Promote Your Music.

It will include music industry promoters, managers and distributors Jeff Newton (NZ On Air), Lisa Paris (The Label), Teresa Patterson (MMF) and Nicky Harrop (Rhythmethod), along with popular performer Ladi 6.

The spring event will wind up on Saturday, October 3, at Lyttelton’s Wunderbar with a gig featuring Pieces of Molly, Thunderwulf and Dark Matter Hurricane.