The ultimate event for women returns to Christchurch this weekend

The Christchurch Women’s Lifestyle Expo is returning for 2022, bringing together over 180 of the best lifestyle companies under one roof for the weekend of October 29-30 at Christchurch Arena.

The expo will have something for everyone’s taste. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a friend or family member from the unique range of artisan craft and giftware, after a bit of pampering for yourself, or need to stock up on your eco-friendly essentials, you can be sure you’ll find what you need.

The best local companies will be exhibiting at the expo, alongside a number of national companies that will travel to Christchurch especially for the event.

It’s the perfect opportunity for a girls’ day out, or to treat yourself to a day of leisurely wandering between exhibitors.

NZME event director Renee Murray said: “We are so pleased to be back in Christchurch again, especially after Covid has forced the postponement of the Christchurch expo for the past two years.

“The show is always a popular event with women of all ages and stages, from teenagers and young women to mothers and grandmothers, and friends simply enjoying each other’s company.

“It’s a great chance for Canterbury locals to attend the show and support local businesses after what have been some challenging times for many of our exhibitors.”

If you’ve never been before, you’re in for a treat, but you do need a few hours up your sleeve.

More than 30 companies will showcase unique products, including soaps and organic beauty products, jewellery, original art, home décor and more, at the Artisan Craft Zone. Photo: Supplied

Come and meet the makers in the Artisan Craft Zone, where over 30 companies will showcase unique products, including soaps and organic beauty products, jewellery, original art, home décor and more.

Appreciating that shopping, tasting, trying and testing can be hard work, the expo Taste Zone (a mini food show) will be on hand to offer pick-me-ups and tasty treats and bites to keep you going.

With everything from artisan condiments, spices and baked goods to craft gin, vodka, rum, boutique confectionery and much more.

Every woman deserves a little pampering, so why not treat yourself to an expo goodie bag, and enjoy some ‘me time’ in one of the expo lounges.

Take your pick from the Thin Lizzy Makeup Lounge, Aspiring Beauty Lounge, Smile Glow Lounge and Hair & Barber GHD Lounge – or check out all four for the ultimate in indulgence.