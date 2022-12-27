Summer in the saddle: children show skills

Firm crowd favourites at any rodeo are the young competitors learning the ropes along with their horses.

Millers Flat Rodeo Club secretary Lauren Kitto said rodeo was a great family sport to get involved with.

"You’ve got mums and dads, kids, brothers and sisters all competing against each other, and other family members helping out behind the chutes, behind the bar, on the gates.

"A lot of people who aren’t club members help out making sure the day runs as smoothly as possible."

The children and the horses came up through the ranks over seasons, she said.

"A lot of wee dots are out there on their wee ponies. It’s generational, raising them up through the ranks.

"They learn respect — mana — through the generations, and pride in what they do.

"They are the future generation that make the sport sustainable and give it a future, so clubs and rodeo fans can keep enjoying it for as long as possible."

Two of the young riders competing at the Millers Flat Rodeo yesterday were Clara Smith (8), of Tarras, and George McArthy (5), of Hawea.

Both said they had been on horseback as long as they could remember, and their families said they were on horses before they turned 1.

Clara has been riding in rodeos for two years, and followed her sister Sophie (13) and brother Angus (12).

"The best thing is the barrel ride," she said.

The rodeo season is a family event for her.

"It’s the holidays so my dad gets a month off and we go to all the rodeos and get to spend time together."

George McArthy, of Hawea, might have been the slowest competitor around the barrels when he competed but he got some of the biggest cheers from the crowd.

"My mum likes riding and my first horse was called Hokey Pokey," he said.

His parents Patrick and Deanna McArthy both competed yesterday as well.

"Dad was in the team roping and calf roping and mum was in the barrel ride and the team roping," he said.

He rode every day and also rode a motorcycle, he said.

"Clara and I both have motorbikes too, and they’re both red," he said.

tracie.barrett@odt.co.nz