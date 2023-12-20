9.3kg head takes top velvet prize

Craig Cockburn with the supreme overall champion head-of-velvet at the Oxford A&P Association’s annual velvet competition. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Record entries and a supreme winner weighing in at 9.3kg were highlights of the annual Oxford A&P Association’s velvet competition.

Craig and Shayne Cockburn from Anama, in the Ashburton district, took out the supreme overall champion head at the competition which attracted 58 entries from across Canterbury in the five sections.

The pure Warnham, 5-year-old red stag, was home bred, says Craig.

Craig and Shayne have been long time supporters of the competition, which has been run by the A&P association for over 30 years.

Some of the 58 entries in the Oxford A&P Association velvet competition.

Open red — 14 entries: C & S Cockburn – 1, and overall supreme champion;

Unleased 2, C & S Cockburn 3.

District red — 6 entries: J Stephens 1, K Blakemore 2, T Stokes 3.

Commercial — Light (under 5kg) 13 entries: T Barber 1, D & S Neal 2, J Allen 3.

Commercial — Heavy (5kg and over) 22 entries: D & S Neal 1 and 2, J Stephens 3.

Elk supreme — 3 entries: Whyte Farming 1 and 2, G Free 3.

Sponsors: Blue River, CK Imports, Ocean Grow, PGG/Wrightson Velvet, T.J. & R.A. Bristow, UB Bio.