Duck-shooting opening weekend a constant

With all the spoils they gathered over the opening weekend of duck-shooting are (from left): Linda and Warren Jamieson and Kaye and Bruce Dickison, with dog Bella inspecting. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Come the first weekend in May and it will be known where Linda and Warren Jamieson will be.

More than 50 years ago they were at the side of Kaye and Bruce Dickison, of Tapanui, and that bond has remained strong right through the next couple of generations.

Mrs Jamieson was matron of honour at the Dickisons’ wedding, while Mr Jamieson was best man.

Ever since the Jamiesons have been duck-shooting every opening weekend with the Dickisons.

It happened again last weekend when the shooters went out near the Pomahaka River and other mai mais throughout the wider Tapanui area.

The Jamiesons lived in Tapanui when they were first married but shifted to Dunedin and then to Oamaru.

"Over the 52 years they have brought their children along as they were growing up and everyone joined in the shooting, plucking and preparing food," Mrs Dickison said.

On the Saturday night, family — which now included grown-up grandchildren — and friends usually gathered for a big meal and lots of storytelling.

The crowd round the dinner table had got to more than 20 hungry mouths at times but it was at a more manageable 12 on Saturday, and there was plenty of food to go around.

Four shooters managed to get more than 130 ducks over the weekend, which Mr Dickison described as a good weekend — "the way it used to be."