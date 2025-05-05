Opening weekend a success for shooters

In a boat while duck-shooting near Ranfurly on Saturday are (from left): Warren, Bryan and Gus McSkimming, as other family members gather together in the mai mai. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Duck-shooting is "better than Christmas" for members of his family, Greg McSkimming says.

Based in Outram, Mr McSkimming was joined by about 20 members of his close and extended family east of Ranfurly on Saturday for the opening weekend of this year’s duck-shooting season.

He had shot ducks with his own father since he himself was a child, and there were at least 70 years-worth of duck-shooting between the lot of them.

In their family, duck-shooting was "huge", he said.

"For those kids ranging from 8 years old through to early 20s, it’s the calendar event of the year that they all look forward to.

"If you ask any of them, they’d say they think it’s better than Christmas."

Among them were Mr McSkimming’s children and his father, along with his two brothers, sister and their children as well as cousins.

"It’s as much about coming together as a family and having fun as it is actually shooting some ducks.

"No matter how busy you are or where you might be, this is the one weekend you always get home for."

The family racked up a total of 104 mallards and paradise shelducks on Saturday alone, over about 12 hours.

They used the annual event to get meat to put in the freezer, and they tried to eat everything they shot, he said.

They even awarded themselves prizes for best and worst shot — the latter of which he claimed this year, Mr McSkimming said.

"I’m the best shot normally ... I just missed a duck that I should have shot.

"When you shoot with a whole lot of good shooters, they remind you of that."

Fish & Game Otago officer Bruce Quirey said the opening weekend was declared a success, with most across the region reporting mixed but satisfactory results overall.

"In a standout case, two duck hunters in the lower Clutha Valley declared it was their best opening day ever, after bagging 40 mallards before midday.

"There’s certainly untapped opportunity there for hunters willing to explore new areas as the season progresses."

Otago rangers operated throughout the lower Clutha Valley, Maniototo, Ida Valley, Manuherekia and Taieri areas on opening weekend.

A group of six hunters at an estuary near Dunedin bagged about 100 birds.

Officers checked about 140 hunters on opening day, reporting a compliance rate of above 98%.

Two duck-shooters near Clydevale were issued offence notices for hunting without a licence and their firearms were seized, while a few junior hunters using sub-gauge ammunition were issued warnings for hunting with lead, Mr Quirey said.

