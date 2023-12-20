Craigmore working to reduce emissions: chief exec

Che Charteris

A critically threatened Canterbury mudfish is among environmental wins being championed by a rural investment company with assets tipping $1billion.

Craigmore Sustainables manages 60 properties with nearly 26,000ha in horticulture, farming and forestry and has about 230 staff.

The company says its mission is to bring capital into the rural economy to produce quality food and fibre benefiting rural communities, local ecosystems and the wider climate.

Achievements included in an impact sustainability report were endemic mudfish observed in a restored waterway on Somerset dairy farm and more kiwis in a Northland orchard.

Chief executive officer Che Charteris said the company had steadily built up investing and operating land-based businesses to become a leader in sustainable food and fibre production.

"We achieve that through investing in land-use change and in better ways of operating, which take into account some of the major challenges facing society including climate change, loss of biodiversity and social inequity."

This year 1.36million forestry trees, 860,000 apple trees, 140,000 kiwifruit vines, and 491,000 grapevines were planted.

Craigmore’s goal is to have an independently verified and commercially viable net zero dairy farm by 2035.

Mr Charteris said the company was focused on reducing emissions further.

"In addition to ongoing changes to reduce GHG-intensity of food production, we have invested in a developing methane-busting treatment that has the potential to eliminate up 90% of the methane emissions from cows, and installed EcoPond, a first-of-its-kind treatment that virtually eliminates methane emissions from cattle effluent ponds," he said.

He said it wanted to be locally, nationally and globally recognised as one of the best managers of natural assets.

So far Craigmore has placed about 2800ha of native forest under some form of additional legal or physical protection, on top of 200ha of native planting, and protecting waterways in its properties.

Craigmore’s farming branch manages 22 milking platforms and a dairy support grazing farm in the South Island, producing about 80million litres of milk a year.