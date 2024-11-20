Loyal supporters out in full for return of scaled back A&P show

Farmers are looking forward to the Christchurch A&P Show returning to business as usual next year at the Canterbury A&P Showgrounds.

Organisers were happy to get this one under their belt after it came close to being called off in June because of financial struggles.

A scaled back show over three days began on Thursday.

The full crowds and retailing stands of past years were visibly lighter in numbers on the main drag, but the hardy faithful were there in full support.

Inside the covered livestock pens, judges, exhibitors and onlookers jostled for space on the traditional "farmers’ day".

A close to full sheep section ran against the grain of a tough year for hill farmers dealing with low returns and drought declarations.

Sheep convener Charles Miller-Brown said they were pleased with a 600 sheep turnout similar to last year’s event and the results showed the degree of farmer loyalty for the show.

Sheep convener Charles Miller-Brown (left) checks in with Waimate stud breeder Chris Medlicott to make sure the judging rings are running smoothly.

"It probably follows farmer trends and the economy so back a wee bit, but pretty average.

"The sheep have a full schedule and we’ve had a couple of working bees which were well supported.

"We’re happy because obviously there’s not the same operational support from Canterbury A&P that we usually have, but all the local breeders have stepped up

and we are very grateful for that."

The Waipara farmer said the sheep section would carry on next year.

"Considering the season with Southland being very wet and Canterbury’s been very dry it’s good to see the sheep have been turned out and the quality is right up there across all the breeds."

There had been a strong showing from feature breeds with overseas delegates from a world congress attending the coloured sheep judging, Mr Miller-Brown said.

"These Valais blacknose sheep are quite new.

"This is only the second year they’ve been here and they are making quite a statement."

Southdown, Suffolk and Texel sections were again strong with more Romneys exhibited this year.

Stud assistant Annabelle Bircher, 14, gives Sailor, a Lowline yearling, a shampoo before he goes into the ring.

In a change reflecting the downsized show, the cattle committee limited beef judging to yearling classes and a junior handling competition.

Judging for the dairy section continued on Wednesday and Thursday as the cows are programmed about six months in advance of the show to peak for the South Island dairy cow title.

Cattle convener Andrew Stokes said exhibitors had pooled together.

One came from Southland to get the cattle section back up and running with the support of sponsors.

"Next year we hope to be back to normal and into it with the older cattle."

The turnout of nine different beef breeds was pleasing, he said.

The committee had gone for yearling cattle because they were only showing for one day and did not want to interfere with youth handling judging on the Friday between 30 handlers aged under 25-years-old.

"This allowed us to fit the whole programme in one day and they are only allowed to show a yearling cattle beast so that way we had heaps of yearling cattle for people to show.

PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW

"Yes, we are a downscaled show this year, but we want to keep the [young ones] keen and doing it so next year when we scale back up they didn’t miss a year and we haven’t lost them to some other sport or anything else."

Yearling cattle were judged in British, European and rare breed classes and then the all breeds competitions before the Junior Meat and Wool Cup with the winner becoming the supreme cattle beast of the show.

"We have had a yearling go through and win it before, but it has to be a cracking yearling to beat an older animal and it will be a bit of a free ride a wee bit because there’s no older cattle."

Canterbury A&P Association president Bryce Murray said the sections had stepped up to the mark to keep the livestock judging running.

"People have got right behind it and it is so pleasing we are here because it was a battle right from the word go.

"There’s a lot of people very passionate about this place and the work done behind the scenes to get it going is quite unbelievable."

The involvement of the likes of chairman Sir David Carter, Event Hire, sponsors and the rest of the team had been instrumental with making the show happen.

Everyone was determined to return the show and gate attendances to full strength, he said.