Two injured, Lindis Pass closed after crash

Two people are injured and the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) is closed between Tarras and Omarama following a crash early this afternoon.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised of the crash shortly after 1pm, saying "a serious incident has been reported to emergency services in this area".

A police spokesman said initial reports were that a vehicle had hit two pedestrians about 12.40pm.

In a follow-up statement police said two people were being taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

NZTA said there was no detour available and road users were advised to avoid the area.