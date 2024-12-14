Two injured, Lindis Pass closed after crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people are injured and the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) is closed between Tarras and Omarama following a crash early this afternoon.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised of the crash shortly after 1pm, saying "a serious incident has been reported to emergency services in this area".
A police spokesman said initial reports were that a vehicle had hit two pedestrians about 12.40pm.
In a follow-up statement police said two people were being taken to hospital with moderate injuries.
NZTA said there was no detour available and road users were advised to avoid the area.