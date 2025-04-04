Satisfying appetites fulfilling work for Lions

Alexandra Lions Grant Ruffell (left) and Steve Battrick prepare venison patties as part of a lunch stop at Falls Dam on the Goldfields Cavalcade earlier this year.PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Feeding hungry riders on the Goldfields Cavalcade was both exhausting and hugely satisfying, according to one of the cooks.

Alexandra Lions president Murray Anderson said a team of 12 spent a week at the end of February following a trail from St Bathans to Twizel and providing the 79 riders three meals a day and cooking for the owners and families on the stations they camped at overnight.

It was a huge logistical effort and preparations and food ordering started a month before, Mr Anderson said.

Trail boss Gavin Hogg rode the trail and decided where the camps would be.

Each day started with a full cooked breakfast and laying out filling for people to make their own lunches, Mr Anderson said.

Wraps were more popular than sandwiches now, as when wrapped tightly they held up better in saddle bags.

Central Otago fruit was always on offer and very popular.

"They really love it, although I think the horses like it more."

Moving every day with trailers and caravans made the days long. This year they had to travel about 20km from one camp in the morning to the next in time to serve dinner.

The Lions had been catering for the same trail for several years, Mr Anderson said.

One of the biggest changes had been the increasing number of special diets people followed, from gluten and dairy-free to vegan and vegetarian, which complicated menus and preparation.

While a majority of the catering team were Lions a couple of their partners came along, he said.

"They come for the finesse. And to make the salads — blokes aren’t good at making salads."

The final total raised was not confirmed but it was all committed to supporting young people in Alexandra, Mr Anderson said.

Scouts, Air Training Corps and Blue Light Charity’s Take a Kid Flying programme would all receive funding, he said.