Doohan claims win

A runner at the Notrhburn 100 in 2019. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Well-known endurance runner Mark Doohan won the top endurance race, the 100-miler at the Northburn ultramarathon event last month.

The Northburn 100, set in the rugged terrain of Central Otago, is known for its challenging climbs and descents, extreme weather conditions, and the physical and emotional demands it places on participants.

Doohan finished in 24hr 21min 54.6sec. Porirua endurance runner Jean Beaumont was the first woman over the line, in 28hr 20min 35.9sec.

Given 48 hours to complete the course, competitors climbed and descended about 10,000 metres and had to battle their way through the high-altitude race with no sleep.

There were also 5km, 10km and 21km races for those more interested in speed or just participating.

In the 100km ultramarathon runner Matthew Gummer finished in 12hr 59min 17.8sec to win the men’s title, former international triathlete Konoka Azumi taking out the women’s event in 14hr 26min 7.2sec.

In the 50km Sky Run UK runner Charlie Huxtable came in with a 5hr 58min 55sec first-place time and in the women’s Wanaka runner Julia Chamberlain won with a time of 6hr 10min 16sec.