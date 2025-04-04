Teacher off to Las Vegas on initial scholarship

Gemma Hore. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It is a long way from Ranfurly to Las Vegas but a Maniototo Area School teacher will soon be making the journey as part of a new initiative at the school.

Gemma Hore was the recipient of the inaugural teachers’ scholarship set up this year.

Principal Melissa Bell said the board of trustees was committed to attracting and retaining the best teachers possible and the $6000 scholarship was part of that plan.

While having great classrooms and lots of resources was wonderful, it was the teachers who had the biggest impact on children’s learning, Ms Bell said.

The school had adopted a "dream big" philosophy for the children and that had extended to staff.

The board of trustees had made the scholarship a budget line item, with policy and criteria surrounding it, to ensure it remained available, she said.

Staff could apply each year and it was intended to be for a "one hit deal" rather than lots of small things.

"I want Gemma to look back in 20 years and think ‘that really changed things for me, to be career changing’."

Offering staff the opportunity to find and apply for funding for courses meant they would follow their own interests.

"What are the burning ambitions for our staff?"

Mrs Hore selected an international teaching summit in Las Vegas. Some of the workshops she was focused on were motivating and engaging learners and how to foster resilience in students

"It’s something we are finding a lot of students these days are lacking a lot of is that resilience whether it’s learning resilience or just generally in life, those skills to pick yourself up and carry on."

On her return she would share her learning with other staff and make a presentation to the board of trustees, she said.

One of her motivations for applying for the scholarship was that she had been teaching for a few years, had had three children and felt she needed a professional refresh and new ideas.

"I think this will definitely do that for me."

Meeting people from other places would be a valuable part of the experience, she said.

"It doesn’t matter that the course is in America and there’s people from all over the world because we all face the same or very similar issues with teenagers and students. Curriculum doesn’t matter as much."