Well-overdue renovation starts for scout den

Alexandra Men’s Shed member Pete Smale touches up some paint in the under-renovation Cromwell Scout Den. PHOTOS: ELLA JENKINS

A long overdue renovation for the Cromwell Scout Den is well under way, made possible by a community effort.

Cromwell Lions member and Cromwell Building Contractors operator Garry Morton said last year’s Lion’s Golden Golf event had raised $35,000 to put towards the renovations.

A full upgrade was well overdue for the 50 scouts in the region who in the winter would have to battle the cold scout den, he said.

"Gutted the whole thing and started again."

As apart of the renovation insulation was installed in rooms, and drafty doors would be replaced.

The bare concrete walls which had remained the same in the 32 years Mr Morton was in Central Otago, were replaced with a more inviting wood panelling and carpeted wall.

The kitchen would also be upgraded, with a new tiled floor.

Cromwell Lions president Chris Mann (left), member and Cromwell Building Contractors operator Garry Morton and Southern Lakes ITM owner Paul Piebenga stand in front of the yet-to-be-painted exterior of the Cromwell Scout Den.

The yellow and purple walls of the halls were also repainted with a more neutral white by members of the Alexandra Men’s Shed.

The interior renovations had been coming along nicely and was near completion Mr Morton said, and work to paint the exterior would hopefully be completed by Easter.

Mr Morton said it was a real community affair, with the businesses helping by donating materials and labour.

"A good bunch of small businesses."

Southern Lakes ITM owner Paul Piebenga had helped a lot, he said.

Other businesses chipped in as well, Aitken Joinery provided three doors with e-locks, Adams Plumbing helped with plumbing, Guthrie Bowron provided paint and Oakley’s provided a gas califont.

On the outside, Attention to Detail Roofing helped with the spouting, Mr Morton said.

Mr Piebenga said he really wanted to emphasise the fact the renovation project was a real small-town effort with various businesses including his own chipping in for the benefit of the community.