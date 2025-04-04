Teenage coach honoured

Cromwell BMX Club plate winners at the NZ national BMX championships in Invercargill were (back from left) Matt Waters, Liam King, Quinn Lindsay and Danny McElhinney and (front from left) Cooper Rushbrook, Archie Walker, Isla Reid, Addison Stephens and Bobbi Stephens. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Cromwell BMX Club’s Liam King was honoured as the South Island Coach of the Year at the 2024 BMX New Zealand Awards in Invercargill recently.

At just 13 years old, Liam’s dedication and leadership in coaching the club's younger riders, known as "Sprockets", has earned him this prestigious recognition. These awards are presented annually at the BMXNZ National Championships based on previous season outcomes.

The Sprockets group, consisting of children aged 7 and under, focuses on the fun and fundamentals of BMX riding rather than competition. His riders are taught essential skills and are encouraged to enjoy the sport in a supportive and playful environment. Liam, who has taken on the responsibility of coaching up to 20 Sprockets on any given evening, plays a pivotal role in developing their skills and fostering a love for BMX.

BMX New Zealand congratulated Liam on its Facebook Page. "Liam has consistently showed up nearly every week for the last 3 years to coach our Sprockets ... passing on his knowledge of racing and continuing to shape the core of our club into the great little racers they’re becoming."

Cromwell BMX Club president Mouse James said Liam’s coaching was on full display at the BMXNZ National Championships held in Invercargill over the Otago Anniversary weekend, where several of his riders delivered impressive performances, underscoring the impact of his guidance and mentorship.

He said the Cromwell BMX Club’s results at the national championships were nothing short of spectacular, with 23 riders from the club competing against over 550 of the best BMXers from across New Zealand. Nine riders advanced to their respective age group finals, a testament to the hard work of the athletes and their coaches.

Among the standouts was Isla Reid, who successfully defended her NZ1 ranking without dropping a race all weekend. Another inspirational story came from Bobbi Stephens, who, despite being unwell the day before the event, pushed through to qualify for the finals and ultimately placed sixth. The event also marked Jack Stanley’s debut as a junior elite rider, where he secured an impressive third place in his first race.

Liam, also qualified for his age group at the national champs final placing 8th. By reaching the national finals, all 10 Cromwell riders earned automatic qualification for the BMX World Championships set to take place in Brisbane in 2026. Riders who didn’t automatically qualify will have other opportunities in the upcoming year’s competitions.

James, expressed his amazement at the results, especially with ten riders already qualified for the world championships.

“I’m a bit speechless. The entire team was amazing. Not just the results, but the way they got behind each other and supported one another,” James said. “To have 10 riders already qualify for worlds in 2026 is outstanding. We could see many Cromwell riders on the world stage, which is just incredible for our little town.”

Looking ahead, the Cromwell BMX Club will be hosting the South Island Championships in January 2027. With club membership nearing 50 riders, the future looks bright for the club.

National Championships Results – Cromwell BMX Club Finalists: Isla Reid – 9-year-old girls – NZ1. Quinn Lindsay – 13-year-old girls – NZ3. Addison Stephens – 9-year-old girls – NZ4. Archie Walker – 8-year-old boys – NZ5. Danny McElhinney – 40-44-year-old male – NZ5. Matt Waters – 45-49-year-old male – NZ5. Bobbi Stephens – 9-year-old girls – NZ6. Liam King – 13-14-year-old male – NZ8. Cooper Rushbrook – 8-year-old boys – NZ8. Jack Stanley – 16 years old – Junior Elite NZ3