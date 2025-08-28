Power cut to 4000 in Alexandra

Photo: ODT Files

Over 4000 Alexandra residents were left without power as two unplanned outages affected the Central Otago town early this morning.

This first outage occurred at 6:24 am and affected 2000 residents, the second outage occurred at 7:12am with 1800 residents affected.

A further 300 residents were affected in Earnscleugh.

According to the Aurora Energy website, the fault had been found and power was now being restored.

Aurora Energy has been approached for comment.