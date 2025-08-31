Big rigs turn out for special kids

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Trucks from Otago and Southland assembled in Dunedin today for the return of a much-loved event.
The Special Rigs for Special Kids is in its 32nd year, providing a fun day out for children who have special needs.
More than 100 truck drivers took children for a joyride around the city, before stopping at a venue to enjoy food, drink and entertainment.
Organising committee president Greg Inch said the event catered for about 350 children and their families.