Big rigs turn out for special kids

The trucks began their journey in Midland St. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Trucks from Otago and Southland assembled in Dunedin today for the return of a much-loved event.

The Special Rigs for Special Kids is in its 32nd year, providing a fun day out for children who have special needs.

More than 100 truck drivers took children for a joyride around the city, before stopping at a venue to enjoy food, drink and entertainment.

Organising committee president Greg Inch said the event catered for about 350 children and their families.