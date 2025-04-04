Solar company has focus on farming

Solayer co-founder Becks Smith. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

A Central Otago company hopes to help farmers save money by allowing them to generate their own power using solar.

Solayer was founded last July and began installing solar projects on farms in January, co-founder Becks Smith said.

Mrs Smith was inspired to electrify her own Maniototo farm after hearing electrification advocate Mike Casey speak about electrifying agriculture and farming.

"So, within our own farming business, I was looking at putting in a solar power array to try and offset some of our energy costs in the business and using that as a stepping stone for electrification on our farm."

She spoke to a number of people who were good at putting solar into residential settings, or who were good at creating large scale commercial projects, but she discovered there were few who applied solar to an agricultural context.

She brought together a team of people to work with, including David O’Sullivan of Cambrian and Dunstan Brook-Miller of Lauder to found Solayer.

The trio hoped to bring their unique skill sets in farming and energy to help farmers offset their working expenses by being able to generate their own electricity, she said.

Solayer would take that further and help farmers shift from fossil-fuelled machinery to electric machines to be able to help make the most from the energy generated on their farms.

Solayer has completed four installs and more are in the pipeline.

The install process would cover, procurement, design, installation, monitoring and maintenance support.

Mrs Smith said Solayer was interested in what worked best for each farmer and providing them with a bespoke solution.

"We're not interested in selling them a plug-and-play solution, we actually want tooptimise it for the business."

Mrs Smith said Solayer has plans to partner with other people and businesses, with the company being passionate about collaborating with others to provide the right solutions for farmers, by farmers.