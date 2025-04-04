Remains found in months-long search for missing mum

Missing Queensland mother Tayla Spies' vehicle has been found about 40km from where it was last seen. Photo: HANDOUT/QUEENSLAND POLICE

Human remains have been found near a missing mother's vehicle, months after she disappeared.

Tayla Spies' Toyota HiLux was last spotted at an intersection in Surat, west of Brisbane, on February 2.

Police on Friday confirmed the 29-year-old's ute had been discovered in Noorindoo about 40km from Surat but said they were still looking for the mother-of-three.

However soon afterwards police said human remains had been located about 1km from the vehicle.

"Although we cannot confirm at this stage that those remains are those of Tayla, we suspect they may be," Detective Chief Inspector Garry Watts said.

"However a complete forensic examination will need to be conducted to verify that.

"The next of kin of Tayla have been advised of this update."

Police were called to a Yuleba-Surat Road property about 3pm on Thursday after reports of a white Toyota HiLux matching Ms Spies' vehicle.

The vehicle was locked and found deep into the property with items inside including the pink shirt Ms Spies was wearing when she was last seen.

Police said the property owner believed the vehicle had not been there long.

An initial search of the surrounding area failed to locate Ms Spies.

However police soon afterwards provided another update.

"I've just been updated by the search team in the area and can advise that human remains have been located about a kilometre from the vehicle," Insp Watts said.

"As you can imagine a full forensic examination of the area where the remains have been found is now to be undertaken, and we'll be able to provide information down the track."

The Roma mother's disappearance in February sparked a widespread search spanning 9000sq km, with her family issuing a heartfelt plea for information.

"The pain and enormity of her absence increases with each day that passes and the worry is consuming us all," her sister Rebecca Spies said in a statement in February.

"My sister Tayla is funny, brave, thoughtful, and is always there for people when they need her.

"She loves her family wholeheartedly and never lets us forget it."

Police had earlier confirmed Ms Spies had left a Dalby hotel about 8am on February 2 and travelled west towards Surat.

Her vehicle was last seen at the intersection of Surat's Burrowes Street and Cordelia Street around 11.10am that day.

Police later released CCTV footage of Ms Spies wearing a pink shirt purchasing fuel about 9.30am on February 2 in Condamine before continuing west.