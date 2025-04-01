Iconic Dunedin Sound venue 'rubble by end of day'

One of the Dunedin Sound’s iconic venues is expected to be demolished by the end of today.

The Oriental Tavern, which has also traded as the Ori and Starters’ Bar, will be no more by this afternoon, the Otago Daily Times understands.

The Otago University Students’ Association (OUSA) bought the Starters Bar lease in an effort to create ‘‘a safe entertainment option for students, particularly first-year students’’ in 2018, but closed it down after the Covid-19 pandemic before letting go of its lease in late 2023.

The former Oriental Tavern is being demolished today. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Southern Heritage Trust spokeswoman Jo Galer said they were ‘‘saddened’’ and ‘‘blindsided’’ by the news of the demolition.

‘‘It’s obviously one of those buildings that was regarded as having heritage, but not officially listed by Heritage New Zealand.

Photo: ODT Files

‘‘It’s such an iconic venue as a place which used to host much of the Dunedin Sound, while it was also important as a socialising space for University of Otago students.

‘‘This is very sad news.’’

Notable bands who played at the Oriental include the Chills, Sneaky Feelings, Straitjacket Fits, the Bats, the Verlaines and dozens of others.

Journalist Richard Langston in Audioculture said the venue’s heyday as a gig venue was in the 1980s.

‘‘It was a classic and plain New Zealand pub, where arty types would be eyed suspiciously, possibly even morosely, by the wharf and wool store workers and hardened drinkers in the public bar.’’

One of the building’s owners, Ross and Dowling Trustees (2006) Ltd director Simon Anderson, told the ODT in 2023: "There are issues with the building, not least a seismic assessment of the building revealed critical weaknesses and low seismic performance".

"It is hoped that a new venue up to current standards might be possible," he said.

"However, there are regulatory matters to get to grips with before any firm plans can be made."

