Hot pools project heating up

An artist’s impression of ‘Bathe by Aluume’. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The developer of Queenstown’s first central hot pools complex estimates it’ll open in the first week of next month.

‘Bathe by Aluume’ — said to be "a modern take on an age-old hot spring tradition" — is being built by local builder Dent Construction on the corner of Brecon St and Cemetery Rd, surrounding the Queenstown Mini Golf site.

Australia-based entrepreneur and engineer Tim McMahon says he’s spending several million dollars bringing his vision to life.

Simultaneously, he’s targeting the end of the year to open New Zealand’s first floating sauna, ‘Thermae by Aluume’, at Frankton Arm’s Queenstown Marina.

McMahon says the idea for his Aluume Wellness venues (aluume’s a mix of ‘allure’ and ‘illuminate’) was born from a combination of passions — "a love of wellness experiences, a deep appreciation for Queenstown and a strong interest in architecture and design".

"We also saw clear pent-up demand in the region for high-quality, immersive hot pool and sauna facilities, which gave us the confidence to bring Bathe to life."

His GM is Jay Errington, who was GM of Queenstown’s Hulbert House for the past eight years — McMahon met him when he stayed there.

Errington says Bathe by Aluume includes a corner communal pool for up to eight people — "it’s going to have the views and the Instagram shot".

Aluume Wellness GM Jay Errington by the unfilled communal pool. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

In the first stage there’ll also be five private pools for up to four people each.

Two are along the Cemetery Rd side which he’s calling ‘canopy views’ and three with views towards Coronet Peak which he dubs ‘mountain views’.

Each pool has a changing area while there’s a reception facility beside the communal pool.

Clad in corten steel, it’ll link up with a series of serpentine walls that’ll define the boundary of the site and weave around each pool.

Pool temperatures will be 39-40°C, with the private pools 1.3 metres deep and the communal pool 1.8m with tiered steps.

The pool shells were crafted in Tauranga and dropped on to the site by crane.

"If you’re looking to enjoy a quiet moment or if you’re looking for something a bit more social, there’s an option for everyone, all of it with the added convenience of its central location," McMahon says.

Errington adds: "It’s going to be a place where people can just stop, take a breath, relax, kind of just take a moment in, it’s like the antidote to the hustle and bustle of Queenstown".

Enabling works for a second stage of five private pools are also being undertaken.

"If things go smoothly in the first few months of operation, our goal is to complete the rest of stage 2 before the end of the year," McMahon says.

Communal sessions will be from $55 and private sessions from $95 for one-hour soaks, but he’s considering a locals’ pass.

There’ll also be a Steamer Wharf ticket booth handling bookings for both the Brecon St and marina experiences.

McMahon’s landlord for both sites is American Silicon Valley entrepreneur Iraj Barabi, who developed the marina and also bought, with his sisters, the Brecon St site for almost $15.5million in 2023.