Dairy Hub manager resigns

Southern Dairy Hub general manager Louise Cook is stepping down to take up a new role in Canterbury.

Ms Cook said the hub was a special farm and it had been a privilege to manage a fantastic team who juggled the farm operations, while staying true to the detailed research conducted with DairyNZ, AgResearch and the Southern Dairy Development Trust.

Southern Demonstration and Research Farm Limited board chairman Simon Flood said Ms Cook had worked incredibly hard to achieve a balance between the day-to-day commercial farm operations alongside the unique requirements a top-class research farm needed.

"We will miss Louise’s passion, knowledge, skills and leadership."

Recruitment for a new general manager had started, he said.