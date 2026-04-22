Lay of the land

The proceeds from the sale landed in most shareholders’ bank accounts last week.

Shawn McAvinue asks southern shareholders how they intend to spend the money.

"All of mine is going on paying down debt. I bought a generator for the power outages but everything else is going on debt. I’ve had to borrow a bit over the past few years to put in an effluent system and a new feed system in the shed, so paying all that."

"I think it might go into debt repayment, farm maintenance and capital improvements at our place. Pretty boring really."

"We are scaling up a bit on the farm so some of it will be used to purchase some in-calf heifers next year. The rest will go to the bank."

"I was against the brands sale. I’m concerned with the loss in profits from owning the brands so we will be putting our distribution into debt reduction."