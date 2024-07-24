Lay of the land:

1. If they have made any changes to their system to combat rising costs in recent years?

2. If the levelling out of on-farm costs was providing any optimism for their sector?

1. Yes, by developing less and being conservative on any expense, getting products as cheaply as we can, to use the most efficient way.

2. I’m always optimistic. We are going through a tough patch where it is reasonably difficult to balance the books but it is swings and roundabouts and I’m confident it will jump out of the cycle and we will be away.

1. Yeah, I normally spray 200ha of weeds and only did 100ha this year.

2. No, not really because the price of everything went up and levels out and remains high and our product price is down.

1. We have taken a finer tooth comb to our budget and follow them a lot closer. We are pricing everything we need on farm now so we get the best bang for our buck.

2. Yeah it is. The stability and the costs not being so volatile makes it easier to budget. Companies selling stuff are aware of how tough farmers are doing it and they are trying to help where they can, whether it is financing at lower rates or being sharper with their pricing, they are trying to do their part, which has worked quite well for everyone.

1. We have adopted technology to start doing variable rate nutrients and that is saving us a lot. We have managed to reduce our fertiliser use by 20%. There is capital outlay but payback is within one year. We are looking at a lighter touch, using chemicals only when necessary, where we had a blanket approach in the past.

2. It is still quite challenging. The commodity price for grain and small seed have reduced significantly and our margins are tighter than ever. The arable sector usually runs 12 months behind the other sectors so the rubber is hitting the road now for a lot of people. It is tight and it is tough. We are in it for the long game. Dairy still looks positive and it has a massive influence on the arable sector in the lower part of the South Island.

1. There’s not a lot you can do when you’re growing because you’ve still got to put in all your inputs, otherwise you’re not going to grow anything so you ride it out. You’ve still got to do it right and carry on doing it until things come right and we’ll be away again.

2. Vege prices are as low as they’ve been for years so it is hard to be too positive but things will improve at some stage and we are in it for the long term and you get through and you go again because we live in hope the next crop is the good one and we are going to make our fortune.

1. You can’t afford to cut costs because you’ve got to put fertiliser on and use your sprayers. Once you start cutting costs, your product becomes poorer quality. Insurance cost has gone well up. I’ve made all my excesses a lot higher to try and get a cheaper rate and it still works out $2000 more than last year.

2. Orchardists are eternal optimists.