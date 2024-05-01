Upper Clutha calf sales

Mt Aspiring Station owner

"We offered 121 Angus and Angus cross steer calves, 67 Hereford steers, 48 Angus and Angus cross heifers and 19 Hereford heifers. A couple of pens didn’t sell at the sale but we managed to sell them during the day. Most of the calves went to buyers up the West Coast, Mid Canterbury and Southland."

Matukituki Station manager

"We sold everything on offer — 280 Angus and Angus cross steer calves and 120 Angus and Angus cross 2-year-old heifers. The stock agents had to work pretty bloody hard but they got it done in the end. It was a good sale considering the market and the dry season everyone is having. Prices are down about $150 on last year."

West Wānaka Station owner

"We sold all of the 318 Angus and Angus cross steer calves. I’m really happy. The top calves went for $1080 and the bottom cut was $750. The top price was a bit better than last year. I haven’t worked out the average yet but I expect it to be on a par with last year. "

Alpha Burn Station owner

"We offered 375 calves and we sold them all for between $750 and $1050 for the males and the heifers for around $600 to $650. Prices were back but that’s just where it is this year due to a lack of feed and a lack of money."

Hillend Station stock manager

"We had a full clearance. A pen of 21 of our Angus steer calves sold for $1010 and our second cut of steers went for $800. Our Angus heifer calves were cheap buying for someone. Our second cut of heifers were $530. Calves from nearby farms were also on offer at our sale. A pen of 17 Angus steer calves from The Larches got the top price of $1110.