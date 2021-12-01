Southland cows stars of NZ-first online auction

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Southland cows are set to be offered in New Zealand’s first online dairy herd sale.

PGG Wrightson southern South Island dairy livestock manager Mark Cuttance said Winton farmers Simon and Liz Harnett’s Friesian herd was set to become the biggest single livestock offering sold online.

The herd of about 360 cows, aged from 2 to 8, which rank in Southland’s top 2%, go on sale by bidr from 1pm on December 9.

"This is the first time PGG Wrightson has sold a dairy herd online.

"Usually when you sell a herd, prospective buyers are the people you already know.

‘‘Marketing their herd by online livestock platform bidr gives the Harnetts access to dairy farmers throughout the country, dramatically extending the range of potential purchasers.

"This is an excellent herd, particularly well suited to this ground-breaking selling format."

PGG Wrightson Southland dairy representative Roddy Bridson said the cows looked great, had good capacity and were grown to their potential, ranking high on productivity with low inputs.

"Genetics is a key part of Liz and Simon’s farming philosophy.

‘‘Dairying has been their life and passion, which this herd demonstrates perfectly."

PGG Wrightson national dairy livestock manager Jamie Cunninghame said Covid and uncertainty around lockdown levels has resulted in more sales conducted online.

"More people are doing more business online generally, and farmers are also finding the benefits of bidr, New Zealand’s virtual saleyard, more quickly than they otherwise would if Covid hadn’t occurred.

‘‘Under Covid, if the lockdown alert levels change, an online sale can still proceed with minimal disruption.

‘‘Online sales will not replace on farm or saleyard auctions, though they are a new option that has great advantages for some sales, particularly those with potential to attract buyers nationwide,"Mr Cunninghame said.