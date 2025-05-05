Standing in solidarity

REPORT: TIM SCOTT / PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Protesters gathered in the Octagon by the hundreds at the weekend to stand in solidarity with the transgender community.

Saturday’s rally was organised by the Dunedin branch of the International Socialist Organisation Aotearoa, in collaboration with other groups.

Dunedin branch committee member and protest co-organiser Oscar Bartle said hundreds of people attended.

"The turnout was a lot higher than expected, which was really cool. I think people have really had enough and are ready to stand up and fight back."

The mood was "really inspirational", he said.

The rally was organised in response to New Zealand First’s introduction of a member’s Bill to define the terms "woman" and "man" in law.

The Legislation (Definitions of Woman and Man) Amendment Bill announced last month proposed to define "woman" as "an adult human biological female" and "man" as "an adult human biological male", in the Legislation Act 2019.

Member’s Bills are usually only debated in the House if selected at random from the ballot.