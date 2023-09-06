Southland man seeks election

Jason Herrick

A Northern Southland dairy farmer is among the 13 candidates vying for two positions on DairyNZ’s board of directors this year.

The dairy farmer candidates are:

- Jason Herrick, of Lumsden.

- Stu Muir, of Aka Aka.

- Jeremy Savage, of Ashburton.

- Seamus Barden, of Auckland.

- Bryan Pedersen, of Foxton.

- Paul Manion, of Morrinsville.

- Jim van der Poel, of Ohaupo.

- Shane Ardern, of Opunake.

- Conall Buchanan, of Paeroa.

- Gray Baldwin, of Putararu.

- Jessie Chan, of Rakaia.

- Cameron Henderson, of Swannanoa.

- James Barron, of Te Poi.

Electionz.com returning officer Anthony Morton said levy-paying dairy farmers would have the opportunity to vote for their preferred candidates from Monday.

The two successful candidates would have a crucial role on the DairyNZ board, supporting farmers through current and future challenges, he said.

Farmers have until noon on Tuesday, October 10, to cast their votes.

"I am encouraged by the number of candidates who have been nominated to fill these vacancies, and now is the opportunity for dairy farmers to have a say in who they want elected to the DairyNZ board.

"When dairy farmers receive their voter packs, I encourage them to read the profiles and consider who they believe will represent their views and make the best contribution to the board."

DairyNZ levy payers would receive a vote pack in the mail from Monday and could vote online or by post.

Successful candidates would be announced at DairyNZ’s annual meeting in Te Awamutu on October 11.