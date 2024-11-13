Events to offer practical advice

Free workshops on managing risk in sharefarming begin in the South tomorrow.

In a statement, Federated Farmers national sharefarmer chairman Sam Ebbett said there were considerable opportunities and benefits in sharefarming and plenty of risk too.

"Farmers need to enter into sharefarming or contract milking relationships with their eyes wide open if they want to have a successful business or farming career."

Federated Farmers was running "managing risk in sharefarming" events to help farmers better understand the risks and how they could be mitigated in Balclutha tomorrow and Winton on November 26.

Mr Ebbett wished he could have attended a similar event before he first went sharemilking.

"It would have been hugely beneficial for me as a young guy starting out.

"We’ll have all the industry experts in one place offering practical advice on things like contracts, farm assessments, insurance, and building strong working relationships."

Farm progression was important for the future of the dairy sector, so it was important to provide those opportunities, particularly for the next generation.

"November is when people tend to start making decisions about what they might like to do next season, so this workshop couldn’t arrive at a better time."

Balclutha: Cross Recreation Centre. 18 Glasgow St between, 10.30am-12.30pm tomorrow.

Winton: Midlands Rugby Club, 38/40 John St, 10.30am-12.30pm on Tuesday, November 26.

Both workshops are free to attend for Federated Farmers members and non-members and will feature a free barbecue.— APL