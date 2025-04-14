Forward-thinkers take top prize

Otago Ballance Farm Environment Awards supreme winners Tracy and Andrew Paterson, of Central Otago sheep and beef high-country property Matakanui Station. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Central Otago high-country sheep and beef farmers Tracy and Andrew Paterson have won the top prize at the Otago Ballance Farm Environment Awards for their environmental stewardship and community involvement.

The couple from Matakanui Station near Omakau were announced the winners of the supreme award in Mosgiel last week.

Mr and Mrs Paterson had been working on the 5300ha station since 2001 and owned it since 2014.

Mr Paterson’s grandfather bought the station in 1958.

During their tenure, the winning couple had transformed the farm with significant investment in irrigation, fencing, pasture development, restoring wetlands and improving water quality monitoring.

The Patersons run a Polwarth sheep stud and their flock of 22,000 produces fine wool for high-end brands.

They also run 1100 Hereford cattle.

Judges praised the Patersons for their forward-thinking use of technology to inform animal management, water use and feed planning.

Visual soil assessment, herbage testing and careful monitoring support the health of both stock and soil.

Their use of genetics and on-farm testing was addressing key animal health issues and adjustments in their cattle finishing programme reflect a strong commitment to continual learning and improvement.

The judges also noted the Patersons’ dedication to environmental stewardship: 6.3ha of wetlands had been restored and partially planted and an additional 24ha had been set for protection this year.

In collaboration with their neighbour, they were also protecting 132ha of alpine totara forest under a QEII Trust covenant, recognising its significance as the largest known stand of its kind in Central Otago.

Safety and staff wellbeing were prioritised at Matakanui Station, with the use of software-based communication systems and regular health and safety discussions.

Staff were actively engaged, benefiting from ample training opportunities and encouraged to contribute their ideas.

Long-term resilience was front of mind, with the installation of on-farm hydroelectricity and a 100kW solar system.

Those measures, along with upgraded power infrastructure, helped mitigate rising electricity costs while increasing energy security.

The Patersons’ strategic planning was informed by trusted external advice and their integrated farm plan demonstrated smart data use across operations.

Long-term contracts ensured financial security while providing verification and feedback on environmental stewardship.

In selecting the couple to receive the regional supreme award, the judges observed that the Patersons’ contributions extended beyond the farm gate. They had significant involvement in industry groups, catchment and community organisations and governance roles.

"Tracy and Andrew generously share their knowledge and experience to support the broader agricultural sector," one of the judges commented.

The Patersons also won the following awards:

— Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil and Nutrient Management Award.

— Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award.

— Hill Labs Agri-Science Award.

— Norwood Farming Efficiency Award.

— Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award.

— New Zealand Farm Environment Trust Innovation Award.

Other Otago Ballance Farm Environment Award winners include:

Francois and Shelley Tillard, of Clydesdale Dairy in Windsor.

— Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award.

— DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award.

— Otago Regional Council Water Enhancement Award.

Matt Lawlor and Teresa O’Riordan, of Caldervan in Kaihiku.

— New Zealand Farm Environment Trust Biodiversity Award

The awards also highlighted the work of the Thomsons Catchment Project as part of the Catchment Group Showcase.

Launched by local farmers in 2022 with support from the local school, councils, environmental groups and small businesses, the project began with a focus on improving water quality and had since expanded its scope significantly.

Key achievements include the development of a 5ha wetland that now supports diverse wildlife and community activities, the installation of a fish barrier to protect the native Central Otago roundhead galaxiid, and the removal of trout and perch above the barrier to create a more favourable environment for the galaxiids. The group has also established over 45km of riparian fencing, planted riparian borders on numerous properties and worked with each farmer in the catchment to develop individual sediment management plans.

Operating under the governance of the Manuherekia Catchment Group, the project fosters collaboration between farmers and the local council to enhance water quality and ensure long-term sustainability.

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards are run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust (NZFET) and champion sustainable farming and growing.

The Patersons join the supreme winners from the 10 other regions in being considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the NZFET’s national showcase in Wellington in June.

The recipients of the trophy then become the 2025 National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

