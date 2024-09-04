Central Otago woman new chief of Horticulture NZ

Kate Scott

Central Otago’s Kate Scott has been appointed Horticulture New Zealand’s new chief executive.

Ms Scott, who has been working in agribusiness for 20 years, has significant experience in resource management, environmental policy and planning and stakeholder engagement.

She is executive director of environmental consultancy Landpro, chairwoman of the New Zealand Rural Leadership Trust and deputy chairwoman of Thriving Southland.

She was a Nuffield scholar in 2018 and a recipient of the Rabobank Australasian Emerging Leader award last year.

In a statement, HortNZ chairman Barry O’Neil described Ms Scott as a strong and effective leader, a collaborative relationship builder and a practical problem solver.

"The calibre of candidates for the CEO role was exceptional.

"Kate stood out for her energy and ability to not only deliver on our strategy and priorities, but also look for opportunities for wider collaboration.

"She is also experienced in leading organisations and people, fostering a strong sense of team and enabling those she works with to succeed.

"I am confident Kate will navigate the sector’s complexities and be able to unpick and understand the key issues while remaining focused on delivering results that will make a difference for growers and the wider horticulture industry."

Ms Scott, who replaces departing chief executive Nadine Tunley, will attend the HortNZ conference in Mount Maunganui this week before officially starting work on October 17.