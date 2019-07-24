Cromwell wine sales from both sides of the planet

Domaine-Thomson Wines co-owner David Hall-Jones (left) and viticulturist Simon Gourley are flanked by vines at Domaine-Thomson's ``Moon Block'' in its Central Otago vineyard, opposite Pisa Moorings. Photo: Supplied

A new wine tasting facility in the Cromwell basin will soon be offering wines from terroirs in two hemispheres.

The new Domaine-Thomson Wines facility would sell wines from both the Central Otago and Burgundy vineyards of its owners, David and PM Hall-Jones, operations manager Kate Barnett said.

It was thought it was a first for winery owners to own vineyards in both Burgundy, France, and Central Otago, and sell wines from the combined vineyards at a Central Otago cellar, Mrs Barnett said.

The wines would be sold alongside each other at Domaine-Thomson's new Pisa Moorings complex when it opened this summer, she said.

Mr and Mrs Hall-Jones said they were excited about the development.

To be able to present their entire portfolio of wines from both Central Otago and Burgundy in one location was significant because of the important links between the two distinctive wine-growing terroirs in two hemispheres, they said.

The Domaine-Thomson label honours Mr Hall-Jones' great-great-grandfather, John Turnbull Thomson, who played a ''pivotal part'' in Central Otago's history as the first surveyor to explore most of Otago and Southland in the 1850s.

Mr Turnbull Thomson, who was later appointed surveyor-general of New Zealand, from 1876-79, named many well-known landmarks such as Mt Aspiring, Mt Earnslaw, Lindis Pass and the Pisa Range.