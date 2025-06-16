Public helps cop subdue Dunedin woman after wild driving

Pepper spray was used to subdue the woman. Photo: Getty Images

A police officer needed help from the public to subdue a Dunedin woman who was pepper-sprayed after allegedly speeding through roadworks near a school.

The incident began in Oamaru when a witness called police with ‘‘grave concerns’’ about the woman's driving.

The 29-year-old woman was seen speeding through roadworks and running a red light on Thames St at 12.50pm today, Sgt Tony Woodbridge said.

"The road is quite busy at that time and the incident occurred close to Waitaki Girls’ High School which was concerning’’.

After Oamaru police failed to find her vehicle, the woman was stopped in Palmerston, Sgt Tony Woodbridge said.

Sgt Woodbridge said three members of the public came to assist the lone police officer because of the driver's behaviour.

‘‘Members of the public did have to come and assist the police officer who was working by himself.

‘‘We ended up calling out another staff member to come and assist, and staff were also sent from Dunedin to assist,’’ he said.

Pepper spray was used to subdue the woman who has been charged with disqualified driving and resisting police, Sgt Woodbridge said.

The woman was taken to Dunedin for further processing.

‘‘She is in the cells in Dunedin and hopefully she’ll be released on bail in the next seven days, depending on her behaviour,’’ he said.

Sgt Woodbridge said police extend their thanks to the members of the public who came to assist the police.