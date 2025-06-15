Knitting project chance to honour veterans

Dellwyn Moylan is rallying the knitting troops in a community scarf-making project to honour and remember war veterans.

"Operation Wrapped in Remembrance" was initiated to encourage people to knit, weave or crochet a scarf for a veteran to honour their service.

This year marks 80 years since the end of World War 2, 75 years since the beginning of the Korean War, 65 years since the end of the Malayan Emergency conflict, and 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War.

Based in Ashburton, Miss Moylan wanted to organise a project to honour those still living who had served our country in these wars.

"By picking up the needles, loom or crochet hook and creating a scarf, we are showing their service, even if long ago, hasn’t been forgotten," she said.

The project launched last month in South Canterbury, but due to "lots of interest from knitters around the country", has now expanded to include North and Central Otago, she said.

The Oamaru RSA Hub and New Zealand Remembrance Army (NZRA) Waitaki were thankful to Miss Moylan for her "heartfelt support of veterans".

Operation Wrapped in Remembrance project manager Dellwyn Moylan shows scarves made of Gallipoli wool. PHOTO: MADDIE RODGERS

Oamaru RSA Hub local support adviser and NZRA Waitaki member Barry Gamble said it was encouraging to see individuals take initiative to honour and uphold the spirit of "We will remember them".

"Dellwyn’s efforts are a meaningful tribute to those who have served," he said.

Miss Moylan said she started knitting for the first time last year with "Gallipoli Wool", an Anzac-inspired wool that is made in collaboration between New Zealand and Turkey, to make a scarf for a friend who is serving with the New Zealand Army.

It got her thinking about a project for veterans that would also be in memory of and honour her parents.

"During World War 2 my Dad, Des, and my uncles who served, would have appreciated the knitted goods they received from home.

"My mum, Ruby, talked about walking to school knitting goods for the troops overseas during that war," she said.

Miss Moylan’s mother, who died in 2009, was among the hundred’s of New Zealand women who knitted for the troops in WW2.

By May 1945, 1,168,963 items had been knitted in New Zealand.

Miss Moylan said the project was an opportunity to remember those who had served "that signed a blank cheque for their country".

"For some returning there were no street parades, no hero welcome home — the price they paid is still appreciated because we have the country we live in and the freedom to enjoy it thanks to their service," she said.

The project finishes on November 11. Waitaki residents can drop off completed scarfs at Stitchcraft Corner, 119 Thames St, Oamaru.

For more information on the project: https://www.facebook.com/share/14qFGgvi4B/