Wetland accessibility improved

Laying down the concrete and handrails in the new entrance to the Kurow Wetlands last week are (from left) Kurow Wetlands Group spokeswoman Karen Turner, volunteers Paul Nicholls, Tom Havard, Gavin Cochrane, Murray Turner, Allan Pont and Barfoote Construction owner Arafa Maklad. PHOTOS: JULES CHIN

A new concrete path and handrails installed by a group of dedicated locals at the Kurow Wetlands will enable better accessibility to the conservation area.

The wetlands, located a few minutes from the town centre, are maintained by dedicated local groups working to preserve and enhance the natural environment.

Kurow Wetlands spokeswoman Karen Turner, along with five volunteers and Barfoote Construction owner Arafa Maklad, worked throughout last Thursday morning to pour concrete to create a new pathway for the entrance to the area.

The handrails were put in place by Andrew O’Reilly from ASI Engineering and the project was funded by Meridian Energy’s Power Up Fund and Network Waitaki.

Mrs Turner said contributors and volunteers had been "extremely supportive" of the wetlands project and she was happy this next step in "phase one" of the project would create better access for visitors.

"This will provide better accessibility for those who need firmer ground and something to hang on to and open the wetland up to people who are challenged getting down into it."

The unique area contains native plants, birds, insects and aquatic life as well as information panels along the walkway outlining the history of the wetland and Kurow Island.

The Kurow Wetlands Group volunteers laid out concrete for the new shelter huts at the Kurow Playground.

The wetland is within the Hakataramea Ecological District, which is characterised by cool to cold winters, and mildly dry summers with rainfall between 500mm-800mm per year.

This week the group would finalise a 10-year biodiversity restoration plan for the future of the wetland, Mrs Turner said.

"We’re future-proofing the wetland for generations to come by having biodiversity experts advise on what are the right species to be planted for this area."

The group was consulting with Te Rūnanga o Moeraki on the plan.

It was grateful for "so much continued community support".

This was stage one of four for the project, with stage two in development, and stages three and four included the advancement of a walkway out to the Waitaki River, Mrs Turner said.

Completed projects included an archway entrance into the wetlands made from wood from the old Kurow Bridge that was first built in 1880 as a single-lane wooden structure, and the installation of a viewing platform at the raupo information panel.

There was also a plan for more willow and weed eradication as the group continues to fundraise for the project.

Enhancing the features of the town, the Kurow Wetlands Group volunteers also laid out concrete for the new shelter huts at the Kurow Playground.