New leader takes the helm at Zonta Club

Chris Brown. PHOTO: ODT FILES

In the Zonta spirit of empowering girls and women worldwide, the annual changeover of the Zonta Club of Oamaru president and committee members took place at the Brydone Hotel recently.

The changeover allows all members to experience different roles within the club including leadership, advocacy, publicity and fundraising.

The dinner celebration also included guest speaker, former deputy mayor and mayoral candidate for the Waitaki District Mel Tavendale.

New president Chris Brown was inducted.

Outgoing president Rebecca Koberstein said the North Otago club had all the hallmarks of the Zonta spirit, with its focus on belonging, community and their passion for giving a voice to those who cannot speak.

"Zonta prides itself on working together to build a better world for both women and girls, and we can be proud that is what we have achieved," she said.

Mrs Koberstein thanked the "hardworking" members for their tireless efforts on targeted district projects including Grandparents Raising Grandchildren and Project Uplift, where women’s bras are sent in the thousands to benefit women in the Pacific Islands and throughout New Zealand.

She said the "hard work" on service projects was admirable, but their fellowship set them apart.

"An important quality that makes us special, it is how we care and support each other," she said.

"Zonta" is derived from a Native American word meaning "honest and trustworthy".

A new initiative The Zonta Empowerment Grant for Women was introduced this year to acknowledge the global campaign International Day of the Girl on October 11.

Three chosen recipients will be announced in October.

The club also awards the Gillies Family Scholarship annually to support educational opportunities for women, and hosted fundraisers including a successful quiz night and fashion parade last year, Mrs Koberstein said.

Fundraising committee member Denise McMillan said this month the club would host a luncheon at Ele and Grant Ludemann’s home to raise funds for the Ovarian Cancer Foundation on June 29.

Mrs McMillan said the event with award-winning chef Pablo Tuccini, and Uruguayan chef Federico Scattoni, was a "fun way" to celebrate Argentinian food and raise money for a good cause.