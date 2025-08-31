Grant gives boost for further study

Zonta Club of Oamaru advocacy committee member Michelle Harrison presented year 13 students (from left) Gloria Kaur, Janelle Casitas and Lilly Atwill with the young women’s’ empowerment grant certificates. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Zonta Club of Oamaru’s Young Women’s Empowerment Grant was awarded to three secondary school students last week at the Brydone Hotel.

The three year 13 students, Janelle Casitas (St Kevin’s College), Lilly Atwill and Gloria Kaur (Waitaki Girls’ High School), were awarded $500 each.

The grant was established as a way to support young women in achieving their education and career goals, as part of the club’s upcoming celebration of International Day of the Girl in October.

The girls were presented with their certificates on August 20, at a Zonta Club of Oamaru meeting and given an opportunity to talk to club members.

Advocacy committee member Michelle Harrison said it was great to hear them speak about their goals and aspirations beyond school.

"Each one of the successful recipients said to club members that as well as the monetary assistance of $500 the grant will give them, it especially gave them a personal boost to continue more confidently with their chosen paths and lives going forward."

Janine aims to study fine arts at the University of Canterbury, Lilly wants to study business and marketing at the University of Otago and Gloria plans to study a bachelor of law and performing arts.

Ms Harrison said in mid-2024 the club wrote to the principals of local secondary schools to inform them about the grant and to invite their participation.

"In early 2025 we began the process and were delighted with the response from applicants. Due to the calibre of these applicants three students were selected following the interview process."

In 2017 the club gave a one-off grant to a secondary school student who was being raised by her grandmother and experiencing financial hardship, to support her ongoing study following her school years, Ms Harrison said.

"The positive outcomes on this young woman’s life, both financially and personally, had a powerful impact on club members and they wanted to emulate this experience in the lives of other young women," she said.

Due to the success of the advocacy project the club plans to make the grant an annual opportunity for young women and have already begun fundraising for the 2026 grants.