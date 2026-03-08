Three areas of growth for football in sights

Leigh Matthews

Waitaki might be a bit colder than Adelaide, but Leigh Matthews is hoping the football scene can be just as strong.

The Australian began his role as Southern Football South Canterbury and Waitaki football and futsal development officer earlier this year after serving in a similar position in Southland in 2025.

He also spent two decades working for Football South Australia across the Ditch.

The job in Waitaki had previously been part-time but was now a full-time position.

‘‘Hopefully, I can stay here a couple years and help grow and improve things here,’’ he said.

‘‘In the long term [the goal is] to try and make the region somewhere for both men and women where players can be identified for New Zealand rep teams.’’

He will be ‘‘working hand in hand’’ with Football Waitaki development officer Maree Cadogan.

‘‘Maree does a great job with what she does with the clubs, rep teams and futsal.’’

Matthews identified three main areas for growth — futsal, women’s and girls’ participation as well as promoting the sport to the district’s migrant population.

‘‘In terms of clubs, I think they need a bit more support in particular with coach development and helping to find volunteers.’’

He also hoped to bump up the number of adults playing the sport.

‘‘One thing that lacks is senior opportunities with clubs.

‘‘Sport should be for life, not until 18 or 21 or anything.’’

Matthews is eagerly awaiting the opening of the new Network Waitaki Event Centre and all the benefits it could bring to futsal in the region.

‘‘It looks amazing.

‘‘It’ll be massive to have six courts and you can have . . .60 kids at a time; you go from like 3pm to 9pm or whatever — that’s just a massive amount of kids [participating].’’

With the season fast approaching, Matthews encouraged anyone interested in playing at any level this winter to get in amongst it.